Erling Haaland is an extraordinary player.

He has everything you can possibly want from a modern day striker.

The Norwegian striker is great in the air, strong as an ox, quick and he's a lethal finisher.

All those traits mean he is already one of the world's best players at 20 years old.

And he showed why that is the case with another brilliant goal for Dortmund against Schalke on Saturday afternoon.

Dortmund took the lead in the 42nd minute through Jadon Sancho.

And Haaland would get on the scoresheet three minutes later in outrageous fashion.

Sancho clipped in a ball and Haaland produced an incredible scissor kick which found its way into the corner of the net.

Watch the goal below:

That is an absolutely ridiculous finish. A certain Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be proud of that one.

It's scary how good Haaland is at his age.

That was his 42nd goal in 43 games for Dortmund since joining for €20 million in January 2020.

He's averaging over a goal a game this season, having hit the back of the net 26 times in 25 games.

It's no disrespect to Dortmund at all, but it seems only a matter of time until he makes the move to one of the very best clubs in world football.

He really is a special talent and, along with Kylian Mbappe, the two youngsters look set to dominate world football in the same way Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have done for the past 15 years.

