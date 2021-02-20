Levy tried to woo ideal managerial target to Spurs in 2012, eyeing him again

Jose Mourinho could be on is way out of Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese is under increasing pressure at Spurs and faces a titanic London derby on Sunday against West Ham United.

A loss would leave Mourinho’s side nine points behind the Hammers, who are undoubtedly favourites heading into the game.

West Ham, after all, have lost just one of their last five league games; Spurs have won just one of their last five.

A defeat would mean Spurs are in dire straits in their bid to qualify for the Champions League and Football Insider reports that there is interest in seeking successors for the Portuguese.

Brendan Rodgers is said to be the leading candidate, with the Leicester City boss enjoying a great season; the Foxes are currently third in the table.

The report claims that chairman Daniel Levy is a big fan of the former Liverpool and Celtic boss and actually placed him at the top of his shortlist of managers to replace Harry Redknapp in 2012.

Levy made an enquiry via intermediaries and Rodgers was keen on the job but Liverpool made an approach first and he instead moved to Anfield. Redknapp was still sacked and Spurs appointed Andre Villas-Boas instead.

Spurs remain in the Europa League and have an EFL Cup final to look forward to against Manchester City at Wembley but Rodgers is said to figure prominently in Levy’s thinking in case he does opt to sack Mourinho.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

You can’t deny this would be absolutely ideal for Spurs.

Rodgers is an excellent manager and, while he doesn’t have all that many trophies on his CV from his time in England, he has experience of turning teams around.

Liverpool, under his stewardship, very nearly won the Premier League, while the Foxes look a shoo-in to qualify for the Champions League this season.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

He plays attractive, aggressive football and looks to win every game he plays, instead of merely avoiding defeat.

He is the antithesis of Mourinho, then, but he may be the ideal palate-cleanser.

News Now - Sport News