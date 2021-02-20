Liverpool’s season has hit a new low - and that’s saying something.

The champions lost their fourth consecutive Premier League match as Everton won 2-0 for their first Anfield victory since 1999.

It’s now just two wins in their last 11 Premier League matches and it’s left them with an almighty fight just to finish in the top-four this season.

In fact, if the teams below Liverpool were to win their games in hand, they would find themselves in NINTH place. Their Merseyside rivals went level with them in the table having played one game fewer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side went 68 matches without losing at Anfield and, following this latest loss, have lost four in a row at home (Burnley, Brighton, Manchester City and now Everton).

The opening goal of the game was scored by Richarlison after just three minutes.

James Rodriguez slipped in the Brazilian who finished brilliantly past his compatriot.

It was a lead they held onto relatively comfortably, in truth.

Jordan Pickford did have to make a superb save from Jordan Henderson’s effort but, other than that, the England goalkeeper was pretty much untested.

Things went from bad to worse for Liverpool in the first half when captain Jordan Henderson - who was filling in at centre-back - had to go off injured after suffering a groin injury.

And then, in the final 10 minutes, Everton went 2-0 up with a controversial penalty.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had his shot saved by Alisson and, as he went to apply the finish, tripped over Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool defender knew very little about it but referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the penalty spot.

After a very quick VAR review, he stuck with his original decision and Gylfi Sigurdsson stepped up to seal that match for Everton.

News Now - Sport News