Newcastle's rarely-seen midfielder negotiating move away

Newcastle United have been in middling form.

Steve Bruce’s side are 17th in the Premier League table but they are six points clear of 18th-placed Fulham.

Still, they have lost three of their last five games and it is not inconceivable to imagine them being sucked into the drop zone if their form does not improve. And now it seems that a midfielder is set to depart.

Football Insider reports that Kyle Scott is in talks to join MLS side FC Cincinnati, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old moved to the club on a free transfer from Chelsea in 2019 but has struggled to make a real impact.

He has played 17 times for the club’s Under-23 team but has never made a first-team appearance; he has not even made the bench under Bruce.

A United States U20 international, it seems he is now poised to link up with Jaap Stam’s side in MLS.

The report states that Stam is a big fan of the midfielder and has been tracking him since he was in charge of Reading.

An agreement is said to be close, bringing an ignominious end to his spell at Newcastle; the club had to beat off competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City to sign him but he has not delivered on his potential.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Sometimes this happens.

A club brings in a highly-rated prospect from a top Premier League club but he simply isn’t good enough.

Academies have so many players that some just simply aren’t cut out to be elite Premier League players.

That isn’t Scott’s fault and it makes sense to move to MLS, where he will get the chance to play senior football every week.

