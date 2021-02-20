Liverpool eyeing summer move for four-goal star with £56.2m release clause

Liverpool’s summer transfer window promises to be interesting.

The Reds have endured something of a nightmare title defence and it could be argued that we are simply witnessing a Manchester City procession at this point.

They are 10 points clear at the top of the table, while the Reds sit sixth, 16 points off Pep Guardiola’s side.

There is a genuine fight on for them to finish in the top four, then, and one has to imagine they will be keen to splash the cash in order to stay competitive in the summer.

To that end, it seems targets are already being identified.

Sport Witness carries a report from La Razion claiming that Liverpool are interested in Sevilla attacker Lucas Ocampos.

The 26-year-old has been with the Spanish club since 2019 and has scored four goals this season, while also providing four assists in 21 appearances.

A left winger who can also play off the right, the report claims the Reds are willing to bid for the star as they look to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Ocampos has a €65m (£56.2m) release clause in his contract but Sport Witness claim that Liverpool may not have to reach that figure due to Sevilla’s financial situation.

The Argentina international enjoyed an excellent season last term, scoring 14 league goals in 33 games.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is interesting but also feels rather unlikely.

Liverpool bought Takumi Minamino last year as a back-up to the fabled front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah.

That went so well he is now on loan at Southampton.

Bringing in a player like Ocampos would only muddy the waters surrounding Minamino further and potentially leave Jurgen Klopp wondering whether he can fit the current Sevilla man into his plans.

Liverpool need guaranteed starters; Ocampos probably isn’t that.

