The headline is that Liverpool have lost yet again.

The champions lost their fourth consecutive Premier League match as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Merseyside rivals Everton.

Their hopes of regaining the Premier League title are long gone and their top-four aspirations are hanging by a thread. If the sides below them in the table were to win their games in hand, Liverpool would find themselves in ninth.

In truth, the Reds didn’t deserve anything from the match. They were poor and Everton carried out their gameplan to perfection.

But that’s not to say they can’t have any complaints.

The decision to award Everton a late penalty was questionable, to say the least.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin appeared to trip over Trent Alexander-Arnold who was already on the floor. Referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot but replays showed it was incredibly harsh. Surely the decision would be overturned by VAR.

Kavanagh was called over to the monitor and within seconds was running back towards the pitch. Everyone expected him to reverse the decision but he pointed to the penalty spot.

What!?

Liverpool fans were furious with the decision but they were also furious with the way it was awarded.

Footage has now emerged of Kavanagh making his decision at the VAR monitor. Cameras show that the referee watched the initial incident from a normal TV angle and didn’t even hang around for a closer look or any replay.

The clip was shared on social media claiming that Kavanagh ‘didn’t even watch the video.’ It was something that caused a stir with many Liverpool fans accusing Kavanagh of not even checking it.

Take a look:

Maybe Kavanagh felt he had witnessed the penalty incident clearly the first time around and didn’t need a replay to confirm his opinion. Perhaps if he had watched it from a different angle, he would have made a different decision.

Would it have changed the result? Probably not. But surely officials should be looking properly at an incident on the VAR monitor if they've been advised to...

