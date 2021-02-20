Striker says Divock Origi was the reason he didn't sign for Liverpool in 2019

Max Kruse has been a fixture in the Bundesliga for some time.

The striker has made 260 appearances in the league, playing for the likes of Werder Bremen, FC St Pauli, Borussia Monchengladbach, Wolfsburg, and Union Berlin.

He returned to the German top-flight before the 2020/21 campaign, joining from Fenerbahce, but he has now revealed that he almost moved to England back in 2019.

He was available on a free transfer and he says that Liverpool tried to sign him, only to opt against completing the deal following Divock Origi’s Champions League heroics.

The Belgium international scored a brace in the semi-final second leg against Barcelona and also netted the decisive second goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

That convinced Liverpool against moving for Kruse, he told podcast Spieltagssiegerbesieger – Der Kickbase, via Sport Witness, but he says he would have been more than happy to make the move to Anfield.

He said: “Of course, I would have done that. In my opinion, it was relatively fixed. [Liverpool] actually wanted to give up two strikers.

“Then one of the strikers scored goals in the Champions League semi-final and final. Then it was over. At that moment it was disappointing.”

He also says that, despite the move falling through, he maintains contact with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

He added: “Talking to Jürgen Klopp was awesome. We spoke on the phone once or twice. Everything is great with him. I’m not angry with Jürgen. Every now and then I send him a photo from vacation.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Interesting.

Kruse would almost certainly have been a back-up but he is a relatively reliable striker who can hit the back of the net on a consistent basis.

He hit double figures in all bar one of his last five Bundesliga seasons and he already has six goals in 10 games this season, along with five assists.

He is now the main man at Union Berlin and one has to say that it may have worked out well with him.

Few can imagine him playing regularly for the Reds, but his interest in the move is understandable – Klopp’s men remain one of the biggest clubs in world football.

