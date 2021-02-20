For the first time since 1999, Everton have won at Anfield.

And they fully deserved it too.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side took a third-minute lead through Richarlison and never really looked like relinquishing it. Then, in the final 10 minutes, Gylfi Sigurdsson stuck away a controversial penalty to seal all three points to claim a famous 2-0 victory.

If only there were 3,000 Everton fans inside Anfield to witness it.

The win saw Everton go level on points with their Merseyside rivals having played one game less. It was a huge result for more than one reason.

So you can’t blame them for their wild celebrations at the final whistle.

Everton celebrated on the pitch before taking it to the dressing room. And thanks to full-back Niels Nkounkou, we witnessed the scenes behind closed doors.

Nkounkou uploaded some Snapchats that showed the players going crazy after breaking their Anfield hoodoo. But there was one person enjoying it more than anyone else - assistant manager Duncan Ferguson.

The former Everton striker was absolutely loving it as the players celebrated the three points as Nkounkou captioned his video ‘Anfield is blue.’

Take a look:

Even Ancelotti said, after the win, that Ferguson was the happiest man in the camp.

“I think the happiest man in our team was Duncan,” Ancelotti said.

“We are really happy. The performance was good, difficult, but the spirit of the team was good."

However, not everyone agreed with the celebrations. Some thought the Blues had gone over the top with how they reacted to beating their rivals. Even former Premier League footballer Ryan Taylor tweeted: “Have Everton just won the league???? Just watching these celebrations.”

It’s perhaps worth noting that Taylor was born in Liverpool and is a boyhood fan of the Reds.

Check out some of the reaction from Liverpool fans:

If you can’t celebrate the first victory at your biggest rivals’ stadium for 22 years, when can you celebrate?

