Everton secured their first win at Anfield since 1999 as they defeated Liverpool 2-0 on Saturday evening.

Carlo Ancelotti's side took the lead after just three minutes.

Richarlison ran onto a through ball from James Rodriguez and coolly finished past Alisson Becker.

Liverpool didn't pose much threat going forward and Everton made sure of the win with seven minutes remaining.

They were given a penalty when Dominic Calvert-Lewin fell in the box and Gylfi Sigurdsson made no mistake from the spot.

It was a happier Merseyside derby this time round for Richarlison.

Back in October, the Brazilian forward was sent off after a poor challenge on Thiago.

Many Liverpool fans then took to social media to slam him following the challenge.

But, this time round, he scored the opener and ran Liverpool's back-line ragged all game.

And he made sure to mock Liverpool fans on Twitter following the result.

Before the game a Reds supporter, @ftbllaaron, tweeted an image of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's poor challenge on Max Meyer last year with the caption: "Thiago to do this to Richarlison [crossed fingers emoji]".

Richarlison simply replied with an image of him celebrating his goal against Liverpool.

Another Liverpool fan then sarcastically congratulated him for not injuring anyone in the game.

@SHSin2020 wrote: "You did not give anybody a serious injury today... well done... progress."

Richarlison then produced an incredible reply, writing: "Apparently the only thing injured today is your broken heart".

Richarlison is the ultimate troll. He's played a massive role in Everton's first win at Anfield in 22 years and then he's decided to mock some of his critics on Twitter.

His tweets have gone down very well with Everton fans and you can view some of the reaction below.

It's easy to see why Richarlison is so well thought of at Everton.

He's brilliant on the pitch and he's not afraid to give some back to his critics on social media.

The result means the two Merseyside clubs are now level in the Premier League table on 40 points.

Everton have a game in hand though and are in a good position to finish in the top four.

