Jurgen Klopp had little to cheer about during Liverpool's 2-0 defeat to Everton on Saturday night.

Unanswered goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson ensured that the Reds plunged to their first loss in the Merseyside Derby in over a decade and first at Anfield in the entire 21st century.

And with home defeats to Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City preceding the derby humiliation, it's clear that Liverpool are suffering one of their biggest crises under the German.

Klopp reacts to Everton loss

According to Liverpool's official website, Klopp replied when asked how much the defeat hurt: "A lot, a lot. But, we conceded a completely unnecessary first goal and we should not forget that.

"That's a big part of the game. There were two big parts. You have to defend and we have to score. In one situation we didn't defend well enough, so they could score, we made a mistake if you want.

"And we didn't use their mistakes or we didn't use the things we created. And that's why we have the result."

Tough watching for Klopp

So, it's clear that Klopp wasn't entirely happy with what he saw from his Liverpool players and it's hardly surprising when you consider Everton have now drawn level with them on 40 points.

However, there's good reason to think that Klopp was bordering on anger long before Everton secured the victory because reports suggest he was caught up in a touchline spat.

That's because journalist Julien Laurens wrote a transcript of an apparent argument between Klopp and Everton coach Duncan Ferguson as Liverpool trailed their local rivals 1-0.

Ferguson and Klopp clash

As you can see below, television cameras showed that Klopp was clearly frustrated just before the half-time whistle, but sadly the broadcast didn't capture the clash with Ferguson that came later.

Laurens revealed that Klopp didn't take too kindly to Ferguson grinning after an apparent penalty shout for Liverpool, shouting at the Everton legend: "Why are you laughing?"

Seamus Coleman, who came close to scoring for the Toffees during the opening 45 minutes, was then said to have intervened to prevent the coaches' exchange progressing any further.

The Everton full-back is alleged to have chipped in: "We are allowed to talk or is it just you Jurgen?"

Ferguson gets the last laugh

I think it's fair to say that Ferguson had the last laugh there with Klopp having been criticised in recent weeks for his attitude during post-match interviews.

And just in the case there was any doubt surrounding Ferguson gaining the upper hand, he could be seen wildly celebrating with the Everton players in the dressing room after they held on to win.

So, sure, while it might be easy to see Liverpool coming out on top on a different day, it's pretty difficult to see anybody getting the better of Ferguson when tempers flare during a game.

News Now - Sport News