Jurgen Klopp has never faced a crisis quite like this one at Liverpool.

The Reds have now lost seven games since the turn of the year in all competitions, that miserable run compounded by losing bragging rights over Everton for the first time in a home derby this century.

With just two Premier League wins since Christmas, talk - well, the odd whisper at least - has begun to creep in surrounding Klopp's future.

While few are expecting FSG to send the German packing, there has been a more serious conversation surrounding whether it would be beneficial for him to take some time off at the end of the season.

Klopp is currently among the favourites to become the next top-flight manager to depart.

The scenario most fans would prefer, of course, is that he rides out a poor run of form and oversees the regeneration of Liverpool 2.0 - bolstered by the return of his key men from injury, whose absences have had a devastating impact on the club's title defence.

Unlike some of the other Premier League bosses whose P45s are slowly being typed up - Jose Mourinho is the current favourite to go next, followed by Steve Bruce - there has been no talk of Klopp losing the dressing room.

Robertson and Van Dijk like tweet

Liverpool players are firmly behind him and two of them - Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk - expressed their support for their beleaguered coach on social media after the 2-0 defeat to Everton.

Both players 'liked' the following tweet from Times journalist Henry Winter:

"Klopp’s the best thing to happen to LFC in years. Rebuilt team, rebuilt belief, transformed club behind the scenes, sports science, nutrition etc.

"Won European Cup and the title, playing fabulous football. Klopp’s absolutely the right man to lead them through this current storm."

There's an argument that whether Klopp can rebuild Liverpool yet again will be one of the greatest tests of his longevity.

Gini Wijnaldum is set to leave in the summer, while uncertainty also surrounds Mohamed Salah's future amid rumours linking the Egyptian with Real Madrid.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker have suffered dips in form, so rejuvenating a side who just eight months ago looked virtually unbeatable will be a massive test.

Klopp clearly has the full support of his players, at least.

