Novak Djokovic has beaten Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne to claim a staggering 18th Grand Slam title.

The world number 1 was on the brink of dropping out of the slam Down Under earlier in the fortnight after suffering an injury.

However, Djokovic kept on plugging away and, once he had booked his place in the final, there was only ever going to be one winner.

Melbourne has been a happy hunting ground for the Serb throughout his career and the trend continued in 2021.

Djokovic dropped five sets en-route to the final and was forced to produce his finest tennis throughout the earlier rounds.

His quarter-final clash with Alexander Zverev was a particularly tight clash as the German gave the tournament-favourite a real scare.

Djokovic just knows how to get the job done however, eventually easing his way past Zverev before coasting into the final.

It was much of the same on final Sunday for Djokovic who, having put in a quite ruthless performance, held the famous Aussie trophy aloft for the ninth time.

Medvedev never stood a chance as Djokovic claimed the showpiece 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

Having extended his remarkable record in Australian Open finals to 9-0, the 33-year-old will have his sights firmly set on hauling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in, both of whom boast a tally of 20 slams.

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.



