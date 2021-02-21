Jadon Sancho is an inspiration to English footballers, there's no two ways about it.

The Borussia Dortmund star almost single-handedly paved the way for English starlets to start exploring opportunities on the continent as opposed to the tough world of the Premier League.

That's because Sancho took the brave decision at just 18 years old to turn his back on the youth system at Manchester City to secure a move to the Bundesliga giants.

Sancho: An inspiration

Now, I don't know about you, but the thought of moving to a different country when you've barely legal to drink in the United Kingdom is a pretty daunting proposition for a young adult.

But Sancho has taken it in his stride with remarkable ease and now has the pick of Europe's biggest clubs before he's even turned 21.

Besides, unless you've been living under a rock for the last year, you'll be acutely aware that Sancho was hotly pursued by Manchester United last summer.

Sancho's time in Germany

And it's no wonder when you consider that Sancho surpassed 15 goals and 15 assists in Germany's top-flight last season as well as approaching 20 caps for the Three Lions.

So, long story short, we all owe a debt of thanks to Sancho and it's great to see that, despite a big move seeming inevitable in 2021, he's been able to find a way of living for himself in Germany.

And naturally, spending so long in a different culture means that it will rub off in interesting ways and football fans seemed to notice a more subtle manifestation of Sancho's time in Germany this week.

Sancho goes 'full Joey Barton'

That's because supporters reckon the England star was going 'full Joey Barton' with his post-match interview alongside Erling Braut Haaland for the 4-0 win over Schalke.

A 'full Joey Barton', you say? Well, those who are familiar with Barton's strange interview during his time at Marseille where he spoke in English with a bizarre French accent will catch the drift.

But for those unaware of the reference, the moral of the story is that footage of Sancho's interview is going viral because of the interesting cocktail of London and German accents with which he spoke.

Trust us when we say it needs to be heard to be appreciated, so be sure to check out the video of Sancho's half-German, half-London interview answer down below:

A mix of accents

Look, if you're going to spend the best part of four years in a different part of the world, it seems natural that you'd pick up undertones of the accent, even if you're speaking in your native tongue.

And that seems to be the case with Sancho here. So, we're by no means poking fun at the 20-year-old here but rather joining the fans in being caught off guard by this unexpected vocal change.

Besides, Sancho could be heard speaking very much with his London tones in interviews during his early days at Dortmund, so clearly it's taken a little while for the German accent to creep in.

Or if you want to look at the situation more cynically - yeh, I see you there at the back - then you could make the case that Sancho, like Barton, is playing to the crowd with a cheeky impression.

But even if Sancho hasn't really integrated a German accent, the way he's integrated himself into German football has laid a roadmap for English footballers that proves the world is their oyster. Fair play, Jadon, fair play.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News