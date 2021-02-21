Liverpool are in freefall right now.

It's astonishing to think that an incredible Reds team that went more than 1,300 days unbeaten at Anfield has now crashed to four consecutive Premier League defeats on home soil.

And it couldn't have transpired in more damning circumstances on Saturday night with Liverpool losing 2-0 to local rivals Everton for the first time in over a decade.

Liverpool 0-2 Everton

It was a night of few positives for Jurgen Klopp's men with Jordan Henderson joining their long list of injuries at centre-back, which already includes Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Their bluntness in front of goal was also painfully on display with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane attracting more attention across social media for diving accusations than lethal finishing.

And in the end, Richarlison's early one-on-one finish and Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty were enough to secure the three points for the Toffees and further stunt Liverpool's hopes of retaining the title.

Crisis at Anfield

In other words, Liverpool are wading through a crisis and although calls for Klopp's head are nothing more than hyperbole, there's no denying that something has got to change on Merseyside.

It's pretty uncontroversial to say that Liverpool have now fallen short of the Premier League title, but there's still plenty of legwork to do if they are going to retain their Champions League status.

That's because Liverpool currently find themselves in sixth place, trailing West Ham United, level on points with Everton and at risk of being overtaken by Aston Villa with their games in hand.

2021 Premier League table

But trust us when we say that the Premier League table for the 2020/21 season in its entirety shines brighter on Liverpool than when you condense the standings to merely 2021.

That might seem like an arbitrary comment in concept but given that we're almost three months deep into the New Year, it's actually rather illustrative of how Liverpool's form has really been.

That's because, according to Transfermarkt, Liverpool have astonishingly displayed form typical of a relegation battle and find themselves stewing in 17th place in the 2021 Premier League table.

I think we can all agree that's a pretty alarming situation for Premier League champions, so be sure to check out the full table down below to completely grasp their worrying decline:

Alarming form for Liverpool

When you consider Sheffield United's woeful form this season, it's staggering to think that they've amassed more points and wins than the title holders in 2021.

Even West Bromwich Albion, for all their sustained woes under Sam Allardyce, are within touching distance of the Reds and Manchester City are mind-boggling 21 points better off than their rivals.

Now, don't get us wrong, it's still early days in 2021 and there are countless reasons to think that the Reds will pull themselves together, but you'd be naive to say there's not a crisis at Anfield at all.

Besides, regardless of the context, there's only so much you can defend the form you'd expect from a team trying to dodge the Championship when it's being sustained for almost 10 games.

