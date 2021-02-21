Leeds news: Phil Hay delivers verdict on Wolves' Adama Traore

Leeds United suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Molineux on Friday evening.

Wolverhampton Wanderers emerged with a narrow victory by virtue of an Illan Meslier own goal after Adama Traore's ferocious effort crashed off the crossbar.

The ball struck the French stopper's back and rebounded into the goal in a cruel moment of misfortune for the visiting side.

Traore has endured a difficult season at Wolves in 2020/21 and is still searching for his first Premier League goal of the campaign.

The Spaniard's tepid form led to speculation linking him with a move to Leeds shortly before the turn of the year, per 90min.com.

However, it was a quiet January window at Elland Road and the jet-heeled winger wasn't publicly subjected to any rival bids for his signature from Leeds or any other club.

The mooted interest from the Yorkshire club, though, hasn't been totally forgotten by supporters.

Indeed, some fans took the opportunity to fire some questions regarding Traore in the direction of the highly respected Leeds correspondent Phil Hay in his matchday Q&A column, per The Athletic.

One fan simply noted that he would rather not sign Traore in the summer window, and Hay appeared to agree with that standpoint.

"I don't see anything in Traore which would really fit Bielsa's style. Very much the wrong player (and it's never seemed like Leeds were interested anyway)."

In respect to whether there is any truth in Leeds' reported interest, Hay also added: "No, not from what we've been told. I asked the question when the links came up but was told there was nothing in it."

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Given Leeds have three players capable of playing on the right side of the midfield, namely Raphinha, Helder Costa and Jack Harrison, the links with Traore, who is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, always seemed a little far-fetched.

The Whites made a handful of wise additions last summer by focussing on the spine of the squad.

Diego Llorente and Robin Koch both arrived to bolster the club's options in central defence, while the signing of Rodrgio has given Marcelo Bielsa another first-class option at centre-forward and also in an advanced midfield role.

The next transfer objective should revolve around the recruitment of a quality central midfield option to ease the burden on Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich and increase the club's flexibility as they look to push towards the European places.

A move for Traore makes little sense given the premium attached to signings from domestic rivals but, based on Hay's recent admission, it seems that Leeds won't be falling into that particular trap anytime soon.

