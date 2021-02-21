West Ham leapt into the top four with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Michail Antonio scored from close range just five minutes in after Hugo Lloris had failed to deal with a ball into the box.

Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga both tried to absolve themselves of the blame, but it was chaotic defending from Spurs all round.

Jesse Lingard and Craig Dawson both went close to doubling the hosts' lead, leading Jose Mourinho to roll the dice at half-time.

Gareth Bale and Matt Doherty were both introduced, but almost immediately after the interval, Lingard made it 2-0.

The Manchester United loanee's strike was initially ruled out for offside, but VAR then spotted a touch from a Tottenham defender.

Lucas Moura's header got the north Londoners' back into proceedings and Bale almost scored a belting goal-of-the-season contender with a thunderous strike from the edge of the box.

However, David Moyes's side held on for a memorable win which piled the pressure on his Spurs counterpart.

Mourinho has now overseen six defeats in Tottenham's last eight games in all competitions - and the two victories breaking up that run came against West Brom and Wolfsberg.

As the Independent's Miguel Delaney points out, that means the Portuguese is now on the worst run of his entire career. He has never before taken so few points (3) from six games.

Mourinho also has the lowest win percentage of any manager since Juande Ramos, who was sacked in 2008 with his side taking just two points from eight games.

Those are damning statistics, with Spurs having won just three league games since being top of the table in early December.

Serious questions have to be asked about Mourinho's future, though at present he looks unlikely to depart before the League Cup final, which doesn't take place until April 25.

News Now - Sport News