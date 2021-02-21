Marcel Sabitzer had a nightmare in RB Leipzig's midweek Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

The skipper misplaced his back-pass and inadvertently set up Mohamed Salah's opener on a plate for the Egyptian.

That meant the 26-year-old had some making up to do against Hertha Berlin as Leipzig returned to Bundesliga action.

The Austrian couldn't have rectified his error in better fashion, as it's no exaggeration to say he pulled one of the goals of the season out of his locker.

Midway through the first half, Sabitzer found himself in space and after a couple of touches, he unleashed an absolute rocket into the net.

Pick that one out!

This man only seems to do screamers. The Athletic reported in January that the midfielder was being targeted by Tottenham, so that goal will have no doubt seen a few ears pricking up in north London. Transfermarkt currently value him at £37.8 million.

Leipzig needed a result as they bid to keep touch with Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Sabitzer rose to that challenge, having earlier accepted responsibility for his mistake against Liverpool.

“The fact that we made two individual mistakes in the second half is of course very bitter," he told 90Minuten.

"We had a good spell at the beginning of the second half, we give Liverpool two presents afterwards and then of course it’s difficult against such a high-quality team.

“We still tried to play from the back and still had some good scoring opportunities. A goal would have been good, but of course it’s a very bitter evening for us. My back-pass was very inaccurate and of course I take the mistake on my head.

“When you kick the ball into the feet of a player like Salah, of course, you know what’s going to happen.”

