The Gypsy King was dominant in their clash for the WBC title.

He floored the American boxer on two occasions and controlled the fight in general, which left Breland no choice but to throw in the towel in the seventh round.

Wilder, 35, has come up with an abundance of excuses outlining why he was defeated by Fury ever since.

One of which being that he had the flu on the week of the fight, which resulted in him losing weight only days before the opening bell.

The Bronze Bomber’s excuses have also set off conspiracy theories of how Fury may have cheated in order to win the clash, one of the theories actually accused Breland of spiking Wilder’s drink before the fight. Simply outrageous.

Breland was removed from Deontay Wilder’s coaching staff following on from his decision to throw in the towel.

Wilder’s former coach doubted the severity of his fighters ear injuries in the fight with Fury.

In an interview with World Boxing News, Breland had this to say: "At that fight, just as many others, we had no cutman because Deontay won't need it,"

“So, I'm not a doctor, but I know blood coming out of your ears and dazed eyes could be a brain issue."

Deontay Wilder has been very critical of his former trainer, ever since Breland hinted that his career could be near the end.

Breland, 57, has passionately defended his decision to throw the towel in during the fight, as he believes he made the right call: "Power comes from your legs, and his legs were gone! So, I decided to stop the fight, and I'd do it all again.

"I have a son Deontay's age. I'm not looking to see him go out on his shield.

"I hope we all stay safe. There are so many bigger issues in the world!"

News Now - Sport News