For how much longer will Lionel Messi be a Barcelona player?

Barring any dramatic late twists, the Argentine's contract will expire this summer and he will be free to finally act upon last summer's wish to move on from Camp Nou.

Manchester City and PSG are the only two clubs in European football who are believed to have the resources to snare the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

David Beckham's Inter Miami outfit are another rumoured destination, but since the turn of the year, Messi has been putting all that speculation behind him.

After a slow start to the season, Messi has now scored 21 goals in all competitions, a run he continued on Sunday with an ice cool penalty against Cadiz. However, Alex Fernandez equalised in the final minute of regulation time to secure a 1-1 draw.

For every bit of Messi's brilliance, his teammates can't seem to stop letting him down this season. Barcelona now sit third and eight points behind league-leaders Atletico Madrid, fresh off the back of that 4-1 blitzing at the hands of Kylian Mbappe and PSG.

In a nutshell, that's why many are starting to accept we are witnessing the last few months of his Barcelona career.

Messi vs Barcelona teammates

The 33-year-old has also grown disgruntled with the off-field politics of the presidential elections, but his relationship with his Barca colleagues has come under the spotlight more than ever in recent months.

Perhaps that's why a viral of him humiliating his teammates in training has gone viral again, with footage re-surfacing of a session from 2019.

... Just Messi casually rinsing some of the best outfield players and goalkeepers in the world.

It will be a sad day for everyone in Catalonia if he does leave in June.

Between now and then, Ronald Koeman's mission is to ensure he is given a send-off worthy of his legacy.

