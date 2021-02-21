Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic went head-to-head again on Sunday, weeks after their ill-tempered clash during last month’s Milan derby.

The former Manchester United teammates were involved in a furious altercation during Inter’s 2-1 win over AC Milan back on January 26.

Zlatan opened the scoring in that match but was later sent off. Inter went on to seal all three points thanks to goals from Lukaku and Christian Eriksen.

Inter and AC Milan went into this weekend’s derby first and second in the Serie A table, respectively.

But Inter outclassed their opponents on this occasion. Two goals from Lautaro Martinez put the Nerazzurri 2-0 up by the 57th minute.

Lukaku then made it 3-0 with 25 minutes remaining with a brilliant solo effort.

The 27-year-old, who has been hugely impressive since leaving England for Italy, picked the ball up just inside the AC Milan half and powered his way towards goal before unleashing an unstoppable low effort past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Watch Lukaku’s magnificent goal here…

Outstanding.

The Belgian's passionate celebration said it all...

Replays showed Zlatan clapping his hands.

Some football fans believe the veteran forward was applauding his former teammate, although it’s quite possible that he was simply trying to rally his teammates.

Lukaku appears to have had the last laugh with this feud.

No further goals were scored which means Inter extend their lead over their rivals to four points.

