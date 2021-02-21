Liverpool's woes continued as they were defeated in the Merseyside Derby on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side went into the game in a dismal run of form.

They had lost their last three Premier League games - a run that had seen them slip out of title contention.

And they fell behind early on at Anfield as Richarlison found the back of the net after three minutes.

Liverpool failed to find an equaliser and it was Everton who made the points safe late on, with Gylfi Sigurdsson scoring from the penalty spot.

It was a really disappointing evening for the Reds, who lost at Anfield to Everton for the first time since 1999.

Liverpool fans would have been fuming with their players. Most of them simply weren't at the races despite it being such a huge game.

And the actions of their goalkeeper, Alisson, after the game has made a number of Liverpool fans rage even more.

Jordan Pickford is not the most popular man among Liverpool fans due to his challenge on Virgil van Dijk back in October.

But, despite inflicting a serious injury on Van Dijk, Alisson was pictured with his arm around the Everton goalkeeper following the loss.

Just image Roy Keane's reaction after seeing that.

Jurgen Klopp looks bemused in the background, although it is unknown whether his emotions were caused by his goalkeeper's actions.

Many Liverpool fans are not impressed with their goalkeeper and you can view some of the reaction below.

You can understand why Liverpool fans are so angry.

They've just lost one of the biggest games of their season and their players are laughing and joking after the game.

It certainly isn't the sort of body language you would expect from a professional footballer, who should be gutted after another loss.

To make matters even worse for Liverpool, Everton are now level on points with them and could go ahead should they pick up points from their game in hand.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News