It didn’t take long for Arsenal to find themselves behind against Pep Guardiola’s in-form Manchester City side on Sunday afternoon.

The Premier League leaders took the lead inside two minutes when Raheem Sterling headed home Riyad Mahrez’s cross.

The 5ft 7in winger pulled off Rob Holding before leaping high to beat Bernd Leno from close range.

It was the worst possible start for the Gunners, who could have found themselves 2-0 down shortly afterwards when the lively Sterling found himself through on goal. However, Arsenal managed to clear their lines on that occasion.

No further goals were scored during the first half, which would have been a relief for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, but few of the hosts’ players covered themselves in glory during the opening 45 minutes.

It was a very one-sided encounter at the Emirates Stadium and many Arsenal fans on social media were understandably frustrated with what they’d witnessed.

One player who got it in the neck more than most, however, was right-back Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard produced one embarrassing moment, in particular, which led to a backlash from Arsenal fans on Twitter.

Watch it here…

Dear oh dear.

Here’s how Arsenal fans have reacted on social media…

It’s still all to play for heading into the second half, of course, but it will take something special for Arteta’s men to turn this one around.

