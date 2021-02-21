Manchester City made it 18 wins in a row as they defeated Arsenal 1-0 on Sunday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side took the lead inside two minutes.

Raheem Sterling found space inside the box and headed past Bernd Leno.

City were in control of the game and were never troubled at the back as they recorded another comfortable victory.

John Stones and Ruben Dias were absolute rocks at the back for the Citizens.

They were brilliant as they kept Arsenal's forwards quiet throughout the game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in particular, had a very quiet night.

And, in one moment in the second half, he was made to look silly by Stones.

With Arsenal attempting to find a leveller, the Gabonese striker tried to break away down the wing.

Aubameyang is known for his speed but he found himself outpaced by Stones who caught up with him at ease.

And then, to add insult to injury, Aubameyang was then sent flying by his opponent.

Stones is a beast. He is finally starting to show why Man City paid £50m for his services back in 2016.

Aubameyang is not the only player that has been made to look silly by the Englishman this season.

The 26-year-old was out of favour under Pep Guardiola at the start of the season but he has been incredible since his return to the side.

Man City look to be cruising to the Premier League title and their defence, led by Stones and Dias, is a major reason for their success.

Sterling paid tribute to the defensive duo in his post-match interview.

The centre-halves have been great this season,” he told Sky Sports, per the Mirror.

“The centre-halves have a really great understanding and you can see there’s a bond there; it’s the same when Aymeric plays.”

