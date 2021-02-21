Spurs news: Dominic Szoboszlai deal could facilitate Marcel Sabitzer swoop

RB Leipzig's confirmed deal for Dominic Szoboszlai could facilitate Tottenham Hotspur's bid to bring Marcel Sabitzer to north London.

Szoboszlai was linked with a multitude of high-profile clubs during 2020 but it was Julian Nagelsmann's side who eventually won the race for his signature.

The Hungary international joined the east German outfit from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in an £18m deal on 1 January 2021, though he is yet to make his debut for the club due to adductor problems.

The 20-year-old has forged his reputation as one of the most promising young players in European football while predominantly operating in a wide left role or as a number ten.

However, according to a report from German media outlet Bild, Leipzig may deploy him in a deeper role in the event of Marcel Sabitzer's departure.

The report claims that Leipzig have positioned themselves for Sabitzer's exit by signing Szoboszlai from Salzburg.

While a number of top European outfits are likely to be interested in the Leipzig lynchpin, Spurs are the only side credited with interest.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Sabitzer has made two high-profile mistakes in the Champions League this season against Manchester United and Liverpool respectively, but don't let that fool you.

The 46-cap Austria international is one of the most dynamic, all-action central midfielders on the continent, providing an excellent blend of box-to-box qualities.

Meanwhile, his capacity to provide stunning moments of individual genius from long range and dead ball situations has drawn comparisons with David Beckham, per Bundesliga.com.

And Sabitzer provided a mesmerising slice of evidence to vindicate that comparison on Sunday by scoring a Goal of the Season contender against Union Berlin.

The good news for Spurs is that Leipzig's decision to move for Szoboszlai in January has reportedly secured their replacement for Sabitzer already, which should remove a major obstacle in negotiations and avoid the need for a long-drawn out summer saga.

A midfield trio of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele and Sabitzer is certainly a mouth-watering prospect for the Lilywhites faithful.

