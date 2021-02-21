Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game in just the second minute.

The Man City winger found space in the box and guided his header past Bernd Leno.

While the score-line suggests the game was close, Arsenal were easily second best on the day.

They created very little, with Ederson rarely tested in the City goal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in particular, had a very quiet game.

He was sent flying by John Stones in a 50/50 challenge in the second half which summed up his day.

And Jamie Redknapp slammed the Gabonese striker following the match, claiming he is 'past his best'.

“I look at Aubameyang, he is past his best," he said. He’s going to have moments, he’s going to get hat-tricks, when I watch him sometimes it’s like he’s lost his superpower.

"I’m seeing now a player that is going to get bullied every occasion.”

Fair to say that Redknapp isn't the biggest fan of Aubameyang.

To be honest, while he is a little harsh, he does have a point.

Aubameyang, valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, is now a few months away from his 32nd birthday and he doesn't seem to possess the pace he used to.

The moment where Stones kept up with him and then sent him to the floor shows he may have lost a step or two.

But that's come to be expected given he is now in his thirties. He might not be as good as he used to be, but he's still a good player who is capable of scoring goals for Arsenal.

He needs to perform better than he did against Man City though if the Gunners are going to qualify for Europe this season.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News