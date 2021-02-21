Liverpool target summer transfer bid for Brighton's Ben White

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a summer transfer swoop for long-term target Ben White.

The Reds have been in embroiled in a defensive crisis for almost the entirety of the season thus far and continue to suffer from the long-term absences of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Two deals to secure the signatures of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in January sought to rectify the club's most defining problem, but the double signing doesn't appear to have quelled Jurgen Klopp's interest in a long-term Brighton & Hove Albion target.

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are plotting a £40m summer bid for White following his standout display during Brighton's 1-0 win at Anfield at the beginning of February.

The report claims that Klopp and Pepijn Lijnders were "hugely impressed" by the 23-year-old, who has been tracked by the current Premier League leaders over the last two seasons.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

White is an excellent central defender who looks destined for a step up in class at both club and international level in the coming years.

His composure in possession and defensive nous have caught the eye since his glowing loan spell at Leeds United, while his accomplished displays in midfield speak to the extent of his technical ability.

Standing at 6ft 2in, White also has the physicality to go toe-to-toe with domineering attacking players and represents the full package for a modern day central defender.

Naturally, Kabak's performances in the final months of the season could dictate Liverpool's approach to the transfer market.

Given John Stones, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire cost £47.5m, £50m and £80m respectively, the Seagulls are well placed to demand an extortionate fee for the budding England international.

If Liverpool want to re-establish themselves as a title contender next season, though, then they may need to fork out an eyewatering figure in pursuit of a first-class defender with proven Premier League quality.

