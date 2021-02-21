Manchester United moved back into second place in the Premier League table, ahead of Leicester City, with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side 1-0 up with a fine solo effort midway through the first half before Allan Saint-Maximum equalised minutes later.

Dan James then scored his second goal in as many games in the 57th minute before Bruno Fernandes netted from the penalty spot to secure all three points for the hosts.

Although United sealed another important win, many fans were bitterly disappointed by Anthony Martial’s contribution.

The Frenchman has been backed time and time again by the Old Trafford faithful down the years, but an increasing number of supporters appear to be losing patience with him.

Martial offered very little on the pitch and it was no surprise when Solskjaer hooked the 25-year-old for Mason Greenwood with 20 minutes left to play.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer could be heard shouting at Martial earlier in the second half: “Some movement. Antho, move! Start moving!”

‘Martial’ was the top trend on Twitter and fans did not hold back with their thoughts…

Fans were critical of Martial’s work rate and movement. This clip from the first half was shared by fans, criticising him for not busting a gut to get inside the penalty area…

Martial has only managed to score four goals in 21 appearances for Man Utd this term.

Fans know he’s capable of so much better but, not for the first time, are questioning his desire.

News Now - Sport News