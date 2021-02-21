Man United news: Ibrahima Konate emerges on Solskjaer's transfer radar

Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention towards another RB Leipzig player in light of Bayern Munich's acquisition of Dayot Upamecano.

The France international was mooted with a move to Old Trafford for a number of months, but the Red Devils have been forced to recalibrate their focus following Bayern's transfer announcement earlier this week.

As they so often do, the Bavarian giants snapped up one of their Bundesliga rivals' star players and crushed the transfer ambitions of a number of their European competitors in the process.

The sale of Upamecano won't guarantee any respite for Leipzig, though.

According to German media outlet Bild, Upamecano's natural successor, namely Ibrahima Konate, is a target for Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United.

The 21-year-old has a €45m (£38.9m) release clause in his contract that can be triggered in the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Konate has been playing in the Leipzig side since the 2017/18 season and enjoyed his most productive campaign during 2018/19, making 27 Bundesliga starts.

However, he's endured a stop-start career since then due to various injury problems and he's only managed four league starts this season as a result.

That will represent a concern for United but it's easy to see why the club are interested.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Konate is a colossal physical presence and ranks in the top 96 percentile for dribbles completed amongst all centre-backs in Europe's top five leagues, per FBref.

His tendency to dribble with the ball at his feet underlines his desire to build attacks from deep, and that is bound to carry a strong weight of appeal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Now that Upamecano is off the agenda, Konate represents a financially attractive alternative for United ahead of the summer window.

