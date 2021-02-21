Keith Lee has reportedly been pulled from tonight's Elimination Chamber PPV.

'Limitless', who has recently been called up from NXT, was due to be involved in a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship.

Bobby Lashley was set to defend the belt against Riddle and Lee, but according to PWInsider, the latter has now been pulled from the bout.

The news has not been officially confirmed by WWE at the time of writing and it is unclear whether the match will now only involve Lashley and Riddle, or include a different Superstar instead.

It's also not clear whether Lee has suffered a serious injury, or if he will be returning to action soon.

The US title match isn't the only one that may not go ahead as planned tonight.

Six days ago on RAW, Lacey Evans announced her pregnancy during an angle involving Charlotte and Ric Flair.

Her pregnancy is legitimate and it's unlikely she'll be wrestling against Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber as initially planned.

While WWE have also not officially confirmed Evans is out of the match, the company have stopped advertising her for tonight's PPV event.

We will have to wait and see if Asuka does defend her belt tonight - and if so - who it will be against.

Those two matches may be pulled or changed at late notice, but there is still plenty of action confirmed to go ahead at Elimination Chamber. Check out the other bouts below:

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair - match for the Women's Tag Team Championships

Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan - Elimination Chamber match for a Universal Championship match later in the night

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. SmackDown Elimination Chamber match-winner

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston - Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship

This card, as always, is subject to further change.

