Manchester United managed to beat Newcastle 3-1 in their Premier League clash on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils took the lead in the 30th minute through Marcus Rashford.

The English forward beat Emil Krafth before lashing a shot that went past Karl Darlow at the near post.

United won't ahead for long, though.

Harry Maguire's clearance minutes later fell to Allan Saint-Maximin and the Frenchman gobbled up the opportunity to level the scores.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would run away with it in the second half.

Daniel James re-established United's lead 12 minutes after the break.

Bruno Fernandes would then score United's third to seal the win for United.

United were given a penalty when Marcus Rashford was felled by Joe Willock in the box.

Fernandes would go on to make no mistake from 12 yards as his effort found the corner.

Newcastle's goalkeeper, Karl Darlow, would have fancied himself when he saw Fernandes stepping up for the penalty.

The United star has a brilliant record from the spot. However, in his 14 penalty attempts prior to tonight, the only goalkeeper that had denied him was Darlow.

But, despite saving Fernandes' spot-kick back in October, he didn't make the greatest attempt to save Fernandes' effort.

The Englishman bizarrely dived forward as he watched Fernandes' effort go past him.

Watch the moment below:

What's happened there?!

Football fans have been reacting to Darlow's strange attempt to save Fernandes' penalty. You can view some of the reaction below:

Man United have now moved back above Leicester up into second. They are 10 points below Man City and have an outside chance of winning the Premier League title.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are now only three points clear of the relegation zone and need to improve if they want to retain their Premier League status.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News