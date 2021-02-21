Lee Grant is now in his third season as a Manchester United player.

However, the 38-year-old goalkeeper has made just two appearances for the Red Devils following his surprise move from Stoke City in July 2018.

Signed by Jose Mourinho for a reported £1.5 million fee, Grant made one appearance for United in the League Cup during his debut campaign and featured in the Europa League last season.

Grant is yet to appear for United this term, although fans caught a surprise glimpse of their fourth-choice goalkeeper during Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Newcastle United.

The veteran ‘keeper popped up randomly when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer subbed on Mason Greenwood in place of Anthony Martial.

The fourth official usually holds up the electronic board when a substitution takes place but, for some reason, Grant was seen doing that particular job at Old Trafford.

Grant then appeared again when Dan James and Marcus Rashford were replaced by Juan Mata and debutant Shola Shoretire in the final minutes.

Bizarre.

It turns out that Grant is a man of many talents.

As well as his cameo as a makeshift fourth official, Grant was also listed as United’s goalkeeper coach on the official teamsheet.

With several coaches absent - including Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna - Grant was promoted to goalkeeper coach for the evening.

The former England Under-21 international wasn’t named among the substitutes. Dean Henderson was on the bench while David de Gea started the match.

United ran out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Rashford, James and Bruno Fernandes.

News Now - Sport News