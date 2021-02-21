WrestleMania 37 is now less than seven weeks away.

WWE's biggest show of the year will take place inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, over two nights on April 10 and 11.

It's hoped that WrestleMania will be the company's first opportunity to bring a live crowd back, as they have gone 12 months without any in-person attendance.

Stephanie McMahon has already confirmed WWE are in fact planning to get an audience in and that means they will likely pull out all the stops on the first night back.

Therefore, we can expect some massive matches on the WrestleMania 37 card.

According to the reliable Twitter account WrestleVotes, as many as four matches are already being planned during creative meetings.

"Conversation with a source recently stated the latest WrestleMania creative meeting had Edge v [Roman] Reigns, [Bianca] Belair v [Sasha Banks], [Randy] Orton v [Bray] Wyatt, Bad Bunny Tag on the books with nearly everything else open, including the WWE title matchup," they wrote.

"Same source stressed nothing is set in stone, however."

That's certainly an interesting update.

It's been reported for weeks that WWE's plan is to indeed go with Edge vs Roman Reigns - likely in the main event of one night - after The Rated-R Superstar won the Royal Rumble in January.

Per WrestleVotes, the Women's Royal Rumble winner is expected to challenge Sasha Banks, which makes sense considering both perform on the SmackDown brand.

Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt is another match we certainly aren't surprised to see, given the pair have been feuding on and off for months now.

With 'The Fiend' very much included in early WrestleMania creative meetings, expect to see him return to WWE TV soon.

What's most interesting about the report, is that celebrity Bad Bunny already has pretty solid plans for 'The Show of Shows', while the WWE Champion doesn't.

Let's just hope Drew McIntyre's opponent is revealed soon - if he is indeed holding the title come WrestleMania - and let's hope that match gets the spot it deserves on the card.

