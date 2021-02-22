Elimination Chamber on Sunday night was billed as the most dangerous bump in The Road to WrestleMania 37 - and it certainly lived up to that suggestion.

Both of WWE's top champions put their titles on the line - but in very different circumstances.

Drew McIntyre defended his belt against five opponents inside the dreaded chamber, while Roman Reigns put the Universal Title on the line in a singles' match.

While the action inside the ring was undoubtedly as brutal as ever, WWE were forced to call an audible when it came to two matches on the Elimination Chamber card.

First, an injured Keith Lee was replaced in the United States Championship bout, while Asuka had no opponent to defend the RAW Women's title against after Lacey Evans' pregnancy announcement on RAW.

Still, there was plenty of action - and plenty of surprises - as WWE smashed through the most dangerous bump on The Road to WrestleMania.

Check out full the results from Elimination Chamber below.

1. John Morrison def. Ali (with T-Bar , Mace , and Slapjack ), Ricochet and Elias to qualify for the United States Championship match (pre-show)

def. (with , , and ), and to qualify for the United States Championship match (pre-show) 2. Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso , Kevin Owens , King Corbin , Sami Zayn and Cesaro to earn a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship later in the night

def. , , , and to earn a shot at Universal Championship later in the night 3. Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman ) def. Daniel Bryan by submission to RETAIN the Universal Championship (after the match, Edge speared Reigns before pointing to the WrestleMania sign, confirming that he'll challenge the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 37)

(with ) def. by submission to the (after the match, speared before pointing to the WrestleMania sign, confirming that he'll challenge the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 37) 4. Riddle def. Bobby Lashley and John Morrison to WIN the United States Championship in Triple Threat Match

def. and to the United States Championship in Triple Threat Match 5. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler def. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to RETAIN the Women's Tag Team Championships

and def. and to the Women's Tag Team Championships 6. Drew McIntyre def. AJ Styles (with Omos ), Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton , Sheamus and Kofi Kingston to RETAIN the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match (after the match, Bobby Lashley attacked McIntyre and The Miz cashed-in his Money in the Bank contract)

(with ), , and to the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match (after the match, attacked and cashed-in his Money in the Bank contract) 7. The Miz def. Drew McIntyre to WIN the WWE Championship (Money in the Bank cash-in)

What a night! It's fair to say that Elimination Chamber has completely changed the landscape of WrestleMania 37!

News Now - Sport News