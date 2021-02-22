Manchester United moved back up to second in the Premier League on Sunday evening with victory over Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet as United won 3-1.

However, the win wasn't as convincing as the scoreline suggests.

United were poor in the first half. They didn't create too much going forward and they didn't look comfortable in defence.

Harry Maguire, in particular, looked shaky. The United captain played a massive role in Newcastle's goal.

It was his headed clearance which fell straight to Allan Saint-Maximin, who made Maguire pay for his mistake.

However, there is an argument that he shouldn't have even been on the pitch at that point.

After just five minutes, Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles went down in the box after an off-the-ball challenge from Maguire. Nothing was given at the time.

A video has now gone viral claiming that Maguire 'elbowed' his opponent.

And, to be honest, the footage does not look good on Maguire at all.

Maguire appears to have got very, very lucky there. VAR could easily have spotted an infringement and sent him off.

His actions were extremely unnecessary and there's a chance he could be retrospectively punished.

Maguire's actions come just a week after he complained that VAR was not giving United decisions.

After VAR denied him a penalty against West Brom, he told Sky Sports after the game: "We were so certain it was a penalty.

"Not sure why they needed to send him [the referee] to a monitor. The clip was minimal but it was a penalty. It seems like the decisions are going against us."

Maguire definitely won't be complaining about VAR following their win against Newcastle.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News