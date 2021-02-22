Everton's Tom Davies receives high praise after 2-0 win over Liverpool

Everton's two nil victory over Liverpool will have been particularly special for Tom Davies.

Davies, a lifelong Toffees fan, had only just celebrated his first birthday the last time Everton won a Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Having graduated from Everton's academy, Saturday's result will have represented one of the proudest, if not the proudest moment of his career thus far.

The 22-year-old played an influential role in a landmark fixture in the club's history, starting the game in central midfield alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes.

His latest outing against Liverpool marked yet another major step forward in his increasingly auspicious development under Carlo Ancelotti's tutelage.

Davies found first-team opportunities hard to come by during the early stages of the season, but he's beginning to establish himself as a key cog in the Everton system.

On Saturday he was in dogged form and completed more tackles (5) than any other player in Everton blue.

Jordan Pickford and the colossal back-three of Mason Holgate, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey deservedly stole the plaudits, but Davies also earned esteemed praise from Phil McNulty, BBC Sport's chief football writer, in his post-match analysis, per BBC.

"In midfield, the re-emergence of Tom Davies continues to be a standout element of Ancelotti's Everton renaissance.

"Davies had lost his way after a promising start to his Everton career. But Ancelotti's sympathetic approach and faith in the midfielder has been rewarded with superb form in recent weeks. He was top class again here, showing energy, composure and willingness to get involved in the physical exchanges."

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Davies endured a difficult period of stagnation under Marco Silva and, prior to Ancelotti's arrival, looked bereft of the confidence and exuberance that underpinned his promising breakthrough.

His form this season, though, just goes to show what a difference Ancelotti has made at Everton.

The warm-hearted Italian is getting the best out of a multitude of individuals and underlining his credentials as one of the best man managers in the game.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been the prime example of Ancelotti's man management in motion, but Davies' form since the beginning of December is fast becoming one of the outstanding sub plots of Everton's season.

Though the £14.4m-rated midfielder, per Transfermarkt, wasn't able to make much of an impact in the final-third against Liverpool, his tenacious, scuttling efforts in front of the back-five provided an excellent screen throughout proceedings.

Following a handful of eye-catching displays in Ancelotti's midfield, Davies' showing felt significant in the context of his development and proved that he has indeed turned a corner under his new manager.

The resurgence of one of the golden boys of Everton's academy will undoubtedly be filling the Toffees faithful with immense pride.

News Now - Sport News