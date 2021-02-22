Man City news: Sergio Aguero on Barcelona's five-man striker shortlist

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero is reportedly on a five-man striker shortlist drawn up by Barcelona.

Aguero's contract at the Etihad Stadium is due to expire in June this year and it is currently unclear whether an extension is in the offing.

As things stand he's one of the most attractive soon-to-be free agents on the market, and the Argentina international is unsurprisingly commanding interest from one of Europe's most prestigious clubs.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, Aguero is one of five strikers on Barcelona's shortlist ahead of the summer window.

The four-time Champions League winners have been short of natural options at centre-forward since Luis Suarez's departure, but they are aiming to resolve that problem in the coming months.

The report claims that Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Memphis Depay and Aguero are on the club's radar.

Having spent five years working closely with Pep Guardiola, Aguero is well equipped to operate within the parameters of Barcelona's revered philosophy.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Aguero's future continues to rumble on but City's ability to storm to the summit of the Premier League in his absence suggests his departure would not be a totally disastrous blow.

There was a time when Aguero's departure would have been deemed unthinkable, but Gabriel Jesus has improved of late and other attacking players including Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden have all performed well in a false-nine role.

Perhaps most pertinently, Guardiola recently hinted that departures are inevitable this summer, per Eurosport.

"What I believe is all the players that we have deserve to stay here for many, many years," said the City head coach.

"The quality they have is exceptional, there's no doubts. But year by year the situation is different because there are players who accept some roles and some that don't.

"It's not about the quality, it's about accepting that sometimes you don't play and in that moment the player has to leave.

"There are players, for age, personality or many reasons, that accept all the roles. Other ones don't accept it, when they play it is perfect but it is a problem when they don't play with the team."

While there is no specific mention of Aguero, it doesn't take a genius to read between the lines and appreciate that the club's all-time record goal scorer could be one of those who "has to leave".

A move to Barcelona would represent a massive opportunity for Aguero, who is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt, to make one final bow on the big stage before returning to Argentina, and the fact he's set to be available for nothing this year makes it something of a no-brainer for Ronald Koeman.

The prospect of seeing Aguero at a major Champions League rival, though, will be of natural concern for City.

