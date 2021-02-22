Spurs news: Harry Kane in contact with PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is a potential candidate to replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Mbappe's contract in the French capital is due to expire in June 2022, and reports earlier this week suggested that PSG would prefer to cash in on him in 2021 rather than lose him for nothing next year in the event that he refuses to sign a new deal.

That has reportedly forced the French giants to consider alternative options to the 22-year-old superstar, with Kane emerging as their number one target.

According to the Daily Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign Kane but any move for the Spurs talisman will depend on the futures of both Mbappe and Neymar.

The report claims that Kane is still in contact with the manager who enabled him to carve out his career in the game.

Kane and Pochettino are believed be in regular contact via WhatsApp and they exchanged messages when PSG appointed the Argentine as manager 13 months after he was dismissed from his Spurs post by Daniel Levy.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

It's hardly surprising to learn that Kane is still in contact with Pochettino, but their special relationship may be of concern to the Lilywhites faithful.

After all, Pochettino's insatiable charisma made him an incredibly popular figure during his time in north London, and it's easy to see why the 27-year-old striker would be eager to secure a reunion.

Kane has previously conceded his willingness to leave Spurs if he believes the club aren't moving in the right direction.

With PSG a perennially dominant force in Ligue 1 and serious contenders for the Champions League having reached the final in 2020, there's little doubt the England international would achieve the silverware his career so richly deserves following a move to the French giants.

This is a story that looks set to rumble on into the summer.

News Now - Sport News