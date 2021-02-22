Manchester United weren't at their best against Newcastle on Sunday evening.

They started off very shaky and could have been behind in the first 10 minutes.

But, after a tough start, they composed themselves and eventually won 3-1.

Marcus Rashford notched their first at the 30-minutes mark, only for Allan Saint-Maximin to equalise moments later.

Second half goals from Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes saw United see off their lowly opponents.

Rashford was, arguably, United's best player on the evening.

He looked lively throughout and managed to get a goal while also winning a penalty.

His opener was extremely well taken.

The Englishman beat Emil Krafth on the left-hand side before cutting in and rifling an effort past Karl Darlow at the near post.

A video has now emerged, posted by manunitedzone's TikTok account, which shows how players from both sides reacted to the goal.

Harry Maguire is herd giving instructions to Rashford, encouraging him to 'get in the box' and take Newcastle's players on.

Rashford was clearly delighted after his opener, with Fernandes among those to congratulate him.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the video is an unnamed Newcastle player berating one of their teammates, saying: "You're not even helping."

Having no fans inside stadiums is a massive shame. But, the ability to hear players and what they are saying is one of the few positives.

Rashford spoke to MUTV following the game.

“We started a little bit slow. Our second-half performance was much better,” Rashford said.

“Our attitude was right in the dressing room at half-time and it was about coming out, performing well and having that confidence in ourselves that we could do that and win the game. In the second half we created more chances, and half chances.

“When you start slow in a game it can take anything to spark something to get a goal. When you do start slow you take any kind of goal just to get your team on the front foot and try and make us kick on and perform better.

“We did concede a sloppy goal after that, but you can’t fault the reaction in the second half. It was a good performance.“

