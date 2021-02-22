Jose Mourinho is currently the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

After Tottenham Hotspur's gutting 2-1 defeat to West Ham United last weekend, pressing is mounting on the 'Special One' as their focus turns to qualifying for the Champions League.

But with just three Premier League wins since December 6, you really have to wonder whether Mourinho being given his marching orders will precede Spurs regaining their top-four status.

Premier League management

Besides, although only two managers have lost their job in England's top-flight this season, the division has by no means become a cushy and comfortable place for managers to ply their trade.

As such, there will eventually come a time where the current roster of 20 head coaches in the Premier League will become completely overhauled whether that's in two years or two decades.

But that thought couldn't help us looking into our dodgy crystal ball here at GIVEMESPORT as we attempt to predict who will become the next permanent manager at every Premier League club.

Predicting every club's next manager

Said managerial switch could take place in the coming weeks or perhaps not for another half-decade, but we've done our best to map out how we think the coaching landscape will change.

So, be sure to see who we think will be inhabiting your club's technical area when your current coach bows out by taking a look at our 20 predictions down below:

Arsenal: Patrick Vieira

I hate to say it, but Gooners need to temper their expectations if they think managers like Diego Simeone and Max Allegri will be interested in taking over for as long as they're stewing in mid-table.

As a result, I think Arsenal fans need to set the bar a little lower and with Vieira having been linked with the job twice over, the time might be ripe for him to get a crack at the whip when Arteta leaves.

Aston Villa: Sean Dyche

Dean Smith isn't going anywhere anytime soon and for good reason, but when Villa eventually part ways with their current boss, Dyche makes sense as a reliable and long-term replacement.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Frank Lampard

Look, for all the pelters that were aimed at Lampard during his Chelsea tenure, there were still great positives that underline his quality as a Premier League coach: namely, his entire first season.

As such, we wouldn't be surprised if another top-flight team took a gamble on the England legend and for reasons not straying far beyond simply our gut, we feel like the Seagulls might be that club.

Burnley: Lee Johnson

One day, the time will come for Dyche to leave and we suspect that the Clarets will look for a long-term option to replace him, so giving a coach like Johnson their big chance might make sense.

Chelsea: Zinedine Zidane

I can already see Roman Abramovich getting weak at the knees about the Champions League titles in Zidane's trophy cabinet, let alone his star status and ability to attract world-class players.

We predict Thomas Tuchel to last at least 18 months at Stamford Bridge, by which time Zidane will have parted way with Real Madrid and will be available for a move to the Premier League.

Crystal Palace: Eddie Howe

It feels inevitable that Roy Hodgson will wave goodbye to Selhurst Park at the end of his contract this summer and hiring one of English football's finest young managers would suit the Eagles.

Everton: Ralph Hasenhüttl

With Carlo Ancelotti not leaving in a hurry and Hasenhüttl's stock rising at Southampton, there's good reason to think this could be a natural progression for both parties in the next 18-24 months.

Fulham: Marco Silva

If anyone is going to gift Silva an unlikely fourth crack of the whip in the Premier League, then it's the Cottagers and we can foresee a panicked appointment like this when and if the axe is brought down on Scott Parker.

Leeds United: Jaap Stam

This has got 'Leeds appointment' written all over it. Linked with the Whites when his stock was much higher in 2018, Stam still stands a good chance of replacing Marcelo Bielsa in spite of his recent plateau.

Leicester City: Leonardo Jardim

Jardim is a Leicester manager if ever we've seen one. It's hard to see Brendan Rodgers leaving any time soon, but the Foxes might want to replicate some Monaco magic whenever the moment comes.

Liverpool: Steven Gerrard

One of the more obvious choices on the list. It seems inevitable that the Liverpool legend will eventually succeed Jurgen Klopp, even if we can't see the current boss leaving this side of 2024.

Manchester City: Massimiliano Allegri

Where do City go from Pep Guardiola? It's a really tough question and we're inclined to answer it by suggesting that Sheikh Mansour will plump for a proven winner to prevent any transitional issues.

And Allegri seems like a better shout than most given his winning pedigree at AC Milan and Juventus with the prospect of big-spending potentially coaxing him to the Premier League at last.

Manchester United: Julian Nagelsmann

Again, there's something that just seems logical about this manager-club marriage and it's easy to imagine Ed Woodward being wooed by Nagelsmann's fresh and youthful approach to the sport.

With Mauricio Pochettino off the market and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set for at least another season in charge, the stars might well align for this collaboration in the summer of 2022 or beyond.

Newcastle United: Mark Hughes

Yeh, sorry, Toon fans, this is probably the last manager you'd want as Steve Bruce's successor, but we're talking about Mike Ashley here and 'Sparky' still has sufficient stock in the Premier League.

Sheffield United: Chris Hughton

Let's face it, the Blades look pretty doomed, but we think they'll stand by Chris Wilder regardless and as such, we can't see someone like Hughton stepping in for at least another 12 months.

Southampton: Javi Gracia

The Saints love themselves an overseas manager and with Gracia, now of Valencia, having largely impressed with Watford, we think this could be a fruitful partnership whenever Hasenhüttl departs.

Tottenham Hotspur: Brendan Rodgers

For better or for worse, we think Daniel Levy will have more patience than most with Mourinho, so don't expect the 'Special One' to be booted out of north London in quite such a hurry.

But when that day inevitably comes, Rodgers seems the perfect replacement as Pochettino 2.0 and was even considered for the role when Harry Redknapp was for the chop in 2012.

West Bromwich Albion: Nigel Pearson

Regardless of whether the Baggies go down, stay up or sack Sam Allardyce before either scenario, Pearson makes sense in every context as one of the safest pair of hands in English football.

West Ham United: Rafael Benitez

The Hammers are in love with Davies Moyes right now and justifiably so, but we think Benitez fits the club's penchant for punching above their weight with managers whenever they next swap.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sérgio Conceição

Is this our most shallow and Barry Basic suggestion on the list? Yes, yes it is, but we couldn't resist opining that Wolves will continue their Portuguese theme by securing another Porto head coach.

Impossible to be sure

Go on, take your screenshots, we know we've got all 20 bang on the money.

Um, yeh, only joking. As much as some of these managerial forecasts just sort of, well, feel right, it's ultimately impossible to predict anything with certainty in the topsy-turvy world of Premier League football.

Besides, if Andrea Pirlo can get the Juventus gig after just a few weeks coaching the youth teams then anything can happen... Bruno Fernandes for the United job, anyone?

