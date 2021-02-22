Taking a penalty should be fairly straight forward.

The vast majority of players take a few steps back and then leather the ball at goal.

Whether the ball hits the back of the net or not it's job done.

But, for some reason, some players try to make taking spot-kicks really complicated.

Players such as Bruno Fernandes and Jorginho have jumped just before shooting in the past to try and put off the goalkeeper.

While others, including Paul Pogba, take an age to strike their spot-kick.

But one Argentine football decided to mix those two techniques into one in one of the most bizarre run-ups for a penalty of all-time.

Club Atlético Atlanta's Copa Argentina first-round tie with Villa San Carlos finished goalless and the game was decided by penalties.

The shootout was locked at 3-3 when one of Atlanta's players decided he was going to steal the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

He placed the ball down on the spot before walking back to well outside the box.

He then turned round, sprinted, then produced some baby steps, threw in a jump and then embarrassed himself with a pathetic penalty.

Watch it below:

What was he thinking? That's got to be a contender for one of the worst penalties ever.

It might even be worse than Simone Zaza's infamous penalty for Italy in Euro 2016...

If you are going to produce a run-up like that, you've got to do yourself justice and smash your effort into the top corner.

But his end product was shockingly bad. He tapped the ball down the middle and his penalty was easily saved.

Maybe he was too tired after putting so much effort into his run-up.

That proved costly as Atlanta were knocked out of the Copa Argentina, with Villa San Carlos prevailing 4-3 on penalties.

