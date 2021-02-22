Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must have known he’d face a potential dilemma regarding his two goalkeepers David de Gea and Dean Henderson this season.

Henderson put pen to paper on a new United contract worth a reported £100,000-a-week last August after returning from two seasons on loan at Sheffield United.

With De Gea struggling for consistency over the previous couple of seasons, Henderson must have fancied his chances of cementing his status as the Red Devils’ new No. 1 this term.

The England international was one of the Premier League’s best-performing goalkeepers last season but has only featured sporadically under Solskjaer since returning to Old Trafford.

De Gea has made 23 Premier League appearances during the current campaign. Henderson has made just three.

The Manchester Evening News are now reporting that Henderson will seek to leave United in the summer if he is not installed as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper next season.

The report adds that Henderson is ‘frustrated’ by his lack of playing time in the Premier League and that he has expressed his ‘dismay’ to Solskjaer over the situation.

Henderson reportedly has no plans to be De Gea’s back-up again next season, which means Solskjaer now has a big decision to make.

Interestingly, the MEN’s report adds that senior figures at United believe De Gea needs to be sold.

They feel they are currently compromised by the Spaniard’s astronomical £375,000-a-week wages.

Henderson, who is contracted to the Red Devils until 2025, is unlikely to be short of potential suitors if Solskjaer opts to stick with De Gea.

Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham have all previously expressed interest in the Cumbria-born shot-stopper.

