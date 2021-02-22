Shola Shoretire made his debut for Manchester United in their 3-1 victory over Newcastle on Sunday evening.

The youngster is highly thought of at United and came on in the 89th minute as he replaced Marcus Rashford.

At 17 years and 19 days, Shoretire became the Red Devils' second youngest player in Premier League history.

United have always placed their trust in youth players. Starting with United's incredible Class of 92' the club have not been shy in giving their youngsters first-team opportunities.

On the back his achievement, we've taken a look at United's 10 youngest Premier League players since 1992 and what happened to them.

10. Rafael Da Silva - 18 years, 39 days

Rafael, along with his identical twin brother Fabio, were fan-favourites at United.

The Brazilian youngster made his debut in 2008 and he would spend seven seasons at the club.

He departed for Lyon in 2015 and now plays for Turkish outfit, İstanbul Başakşehir.

9. Kieran Richardson - 18 years, 32 days

After making his debut in 2002, Richardson made 81 appearances for United before leaving in 2007.

He went on to play for Sunderland, Fulham and Aston Villa before ending his career in 2016 after a spell with Cardiff.

8. Phil Neville - 18 years, 20 days

Neville enjoyed a successful career at United, making 386 appearances across a 11 season spell.

He helped United to 14 major honours before departing for Everton in 2005.

Neville hung up his boots in 2013 and he's currently head coach at Inter Miami FC.

7. Danny Welbeck - 17 years, 354 days

Welbeck made 142 appearances for United, scoring 29 times. He left in 2014, joining Arsenal for £16 million.

He's suffered from numerous injuries problems in the last few years and, now 30 years old, is currently at Brighton.

6. James Garner - 17 years, 350 days

Garner is one of the most promising youngsters at Man United.

The 19-year-old, who has been compared to Michael Carrick, is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

5. Nicky Butt - 17 years, 304 days

Part of United's famous Class of '92, the tough-tackling midfielder appeared in 387 games for the club in 12 seasons.

He left for Newcastle in 2004 before ending his career with Hong Kong outfit South China in 2011.

4. Federico Macheda - 17 years, 226 days

Macheda played a massive role in United winning the title back in 2008/09. The Italian forward netted a dramatic late-winner against Aston Villa, giving United a vital three points.

Unfortunately, he would score just four more times in a United shirt.

His career has never taken off and he's currently turning out in the Greek Super League with Panathinaikos.

3. Mason Greenwood - 17 years, 159 days

Greenwood, valued at £45m by Transfermarkt, is a special talent. He already has 22 goals for United at the age of 19.

He could develop into one of the world's best players.

2. Shola Shoretire - 17 years, 19 days

"I was nervous but I worked really hard to get here for this moment so I just wanted to do the best I could," Shoretire told MUTV after making his debut, per Goal.

"Hopefully it’s just the start. I’m going to keep working hard in training, keeping my head down and keeping humble and just looking forward to playing more.

1. Angel Gomes - 16 years, 263 days

Gomes made just 10 appearance for United before leaving on a free transfer to Lille last summer.

The attacking midfielder is spending this season on loan at Boavista, where he's scored four goals in 17 games.

