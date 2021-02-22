Barcelona could only muster a disappointing draw against Cadiz on Sunday afternoon.

The Catalan giants were looking for a win at Camp Nou to cut Atletico Madrid's lead at the top of La Liga to six points.

They were far from their best but Lionel Messi's 32nd minute penalty looked as if it would be enough for all three points.

But they could not hold on as Clement Lenglet's mistake proved costly.

The Frenchman attempted to hoof the ball away in his own box but he caught Ruben Sobrino.

Alex Fernandez then stepped up and he fired home to give Cadiz an unlikely point.

Ronaldo Koeman spoke about the referee's decision to award a penalty after the game.

"I think it's questionable, but a penalty can be given," Koeman said, per Marca. "I don't know if the defender should risk going for that ball. Maybe not."

Lenglet, valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, has found himself under-fire from Barcelona fans in the aftermath of the result.

But Barca supporters aren't the only people who appear to be frustrated.

A video has emerged which shows Lenglet looking disappointed in his car which, according to the Mirror, was filmed after the game.

You can view the footage below:

Lenglet didn't look in the mood to wind down his window and interact with the young fans crowding around his car.

It's important to remember that footballers have emotions as well and you should always think twice before saying something that could potentially have a negative impact on them.

Lenglet is going through a bad patch at the moment but, when on form, he's still a terrific defender.

He's only 25 years old too and he still has many more years left at the very top level.

Let's hope he puts the mistake behind him and turns in some impressive performances in his next few games.

1 of 20 Who is this Champions League winner? Sulley Muntari Patrice Evra Antonio Valencia Anderson

News Now - Sport News