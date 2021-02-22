Roberto Carlos is undoubtedly one of the greatest left-backs of all time.

In the eyes of many fans, the Brazilian is *the* best left-back we’ve seen throughout football history.

Best remembered for his glittering 11-year spell with Real Madrid between 1996-2007, Carlos won the lot during his illustrious career.

He won four La Liga titles with Los Blancos, as well as three Champions Leagues and the UEFA Super Cup.

He also won two Copa America titles with Brazil and, of course, the World Cup.

Carlos revolutionised the role of the modern full-back. He would constantly bomb up and down the left flank and scored a hugely impressive 128 goals over the course of his career.

A few of those goals are some of the most outrageous we’ve ever seen.

The most famous is unquestionably his insane free-kick for Brazil against France at the 1997 Tournoi de France.

The swerve on that particular free-kick was nothing short of extraordinary. It appeared to defy the laws of physics and still often talked about today.

One year after that career-defining free-kick, Carlos scored an equally absurd goal while playing for Real Madrid away at Tenerife.

The ball was played to the byline and Carlos, brimming with confidence, knew there was a chance of wrong-footing the goalkeeper if he smashed the ball with the outside of his left foot.

The Brazilian executed the shot to absolute perfection.

Tenerife’s goalkeeper was caught off guard by the pace and swerve of the strike and watched on in horror as the ball sailed over his head and into the net.

Watch the goal here…

Absolutely ridiculous.

That left foot of his was a real-life cheat code!

Carlos’s reaction said it all. Even he couldn’t believe that he’d just scored such a mind-blowing goal.

Roberto, we salute you!

