Alfa Romeo were the third F1 team to unveil their 2021 car with a stylish presentation in Warsaw on Monday.

Perhaps suitably for an outfit carrying one of the most evocative motoring brands, things kicked-off in the Polish capital with a piano recital that included Italia '90 favourite Nessun Dorma and what we think was ballet dancing - though we're far from experts on such matters.

Alfa, coming into 2021 on the back of a 2020 season where they were largely down the wrong end of the field, will be hoping for improved results this season coming.

Indeed, Managing Director Frédéric Vasseur revealed he and the team are hoping to climb the grid.

"The team is motivated and we want to get back on top of the midfield but we're taking it step by step," Vasseur explained.

"The expectation is very high [at the start of the season.] It's an exciting journey but now the expectation is getting higher and we will see in two weeks where we are exactly."

Indeed, Bahrain testing isn't too far away now and Technical Director Jan Monchaux is expecting a busy three-day period in Sakhir.

"It's going to be a frantic three days. The car carries over a lot of components [from last year] so the risk for bad surprises is reduced but I expect those three days to be hectic."

With little room for technical changes between 2020 and 2021, Monchaux went on to reveal Alfa have kept a lot of key facets the same for this season, whilst hoping certain changes - notably to the front wing and nose section and front suspension - will yield increased performance in the months to come.

"A lot of parts are common to the predecessor and it was an exercise to find out where we invest our tokens to maximise the return on investment.

"The chassis, gearbox and most of the rear suspension is the same, as well as the radiators and parts of the bodywork too."

Of course, it's the drivers who will be hoping the C41 offers speed and reliability when the lights go out on March 28th in Bahrain, with Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi joined by test driver Robert Kubica on stage as the car made its grand entrance.

Raikkonen, still competing 20 years on from his F1 debut, is looking forward to getting going:

"It's always nice to see the new car. Hopefully, we'll get an idea [of performance] in testing and in a month with the first race but we'll do our best wherever we end up."

Team-mate Giovinazzi, meanwhile, couldn't hide his admiration for the aesthetics of the Alfa which, clearly, is rather lovely looking:

"Every season when you see the car it's exciting but this looks to be the most beautiful - I hope it's a faster one too!

"I'm looking forward to the first test where we'll drive it and, hopefully, it's fast straight away."

And, for test man Kubica, the work is really upping in the simulator at the moment, whilst he hopes to be involved on frequent Fridays over race weekends to help with the car's development and, of course, to keep his eye in:

"We try to work as hard as possible on and off track.

"The sim is quite a new tool so we have a few things to work on but track-time will be most crucial and hopefully, I get some chances to jump in the car on Fridays to get into some rhythm and see how the car is evolving."

Alfa Romeo will take their C41 for a spin on Friday at the Catalunya track in Barcelona but it's testing in Bahrain next month where we'll see where they, and all the teams, are really at.

