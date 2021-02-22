Fans of Premier League clubs will be able to re-enter stadiums on May 17th.

England's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his four-step plan to end the country’s pandemic lockdown on Monday and teams in the English top-flight will be given the green light to welcome back fans for the final round of fixtures in the 2020/21 season.

Up to 10,000 supporters - or 25% of a stadium's overall capacity - will be allowed to attend the matches.

The final round of Premier League fixtures this season are due to be played on May 23rd and they're all scheduled to kick-off at 4pm.

