Wolves transfer news: £20m summer scrap could be on the cards

While Wolves have been operating without Raul Jimenez since November, the lack of goals in the team hasn't been as much of a problem as one might have expected.

Indeed, with goals shared around the team in the Mexican's absence, they have only failed to score in six of the fifteen games following his injury, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side actually outperforming their xG according to UnderStat.

With that in mind, the Molineux boss is said to want to strengthen another area of his squad instead.

According to The Sun, Wolves are tracking Ivory Coast international Odilon Kossounou ahead of a potential summer move.

The 20-year-old is seemingly impressing for Belgian outfit Club Brugge with the likes of AC Milan and Inter thought to be keen on a move, though the player is said to be eyeing the Premier League as a potential landing spot.

A £20m fee has been mooted as Wolves reportedly prepare for a transfer scrap.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Part of Wolves' struggles this season has been their drop in defensive performance.

Last season, a total of 40 Premier League goals were put past them whereas, this time out, 32 have already been conceded. Furthermore, WhoScored note that they were winning 20.7 aerial duels per game during the 2019/20 campaign as opposed to 15.4 this season.

With nine of the goals conceded coming from set plays too, the lack of presence in the air does appear to be a major problem.

This is where Kossounou could come in.

According to FBRef, the Ivorian wins 1.29 aerial duels per game, with only Romain Saiss and Willy Boly winning more in the Wolves squad. In terms of defensive pressures, Kossounou is outperforming all of Nuno's defenders by making 9.86 on average per 90 minutes of action, as well more interceptions (1.57) than any Wolves defender.

Though there would clearly be a step up in quality should he leave Belgium for England, those statistics do speak to an energetic front-foot defender, as well as someone capable of handling himself in the air.

With that in mind, as a long-term option to develop and refresh the central defensive options that have largely played together for a number of years now, Kossounou would appear to be someone worth pursuing.

News Now - Sport News