Rangers transfer news: Pre-contract update provided by journalist

Seemingly desperate to build from a position of strength, Rangers' surely imminent title win is doing little to slow down their business in the transfer market.

With Nnamdi Ofoborh already arriving at Ibrox in the summer as Steven Gerrard's side prepare for a return to the Champions League, the Gers have been linked with a move for Oostende's Fashion Sakala.

When asked a question about the potential deal on Twitter yesterday, The Sun's Alan Nixon offered up some interesting insight.

While conducting a brief Q&A session on social media, Nixon broached the subject of Sakala's future.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been touted as a potential target for both Rangers and a number of Championship sides, as well as French league leaders Lille.

A supporter asked Nixon if a pre-contract ahead of a move to Ibrox was 'close' to which he replied 'been into it for a few weeks. Never done until signed'.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Having scored thirteen times and registered a further three assists across twenty-four league games in Belgium, Sakala certainly is in good form and it's no wonder as to why so many clubs are reportedly keen.

According to FBRef, Sakala has averaged 3.35 shots per game (more than anyone to have started a league game for Rangers this season) while amassing a 38.6% shot on target percentage.

Of the striking options available to Gerrard, only Jermain Defoe and Kemar Roofe have a higher ratio and, with the former out of contract in the summer too, perhaps a move for the Zambian marksman would be an astute way of replacing him.

Sakala may not have the same kind of glittering CV as Defoe but, at 23, does appear to be on the rise and Gerrard's strength in depth in the striking department could help him develop his game even further.

If Rangers can win the race to sign him ahead of the likes of Lille, it'd surely be seen as a coup ahead of their return to Europe's elite competition.

