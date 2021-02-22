Marcos Maidana was a seriously talented boxer in his prime.

The Argentine secured world champion status in two different weight classes and he also gave Floyd Mayweather one of the toughest fights of his career.

That came during the first bout between the pair in May 2014, which Mayweather controversially won by majority decision.

A rematch was ordered and in September of that year, 'The Money Man' emerged victorious over Maidana once again, this time earning victory by unanimous decision in a far more convincing display.

However, Mayweather was still subjected to some punishment by Maidana. In the third round of the bout, Maidana landed a beautiful hook that caused Mayweather's tooth to fly out of his mouth.

It was a brilliant shot and last year, Maidana claimed that he was still in possession of the tooth and has now had it made into a pendant for his chain.

Surely there's not a more unique memento belonging to a boxer, right?!

Mayweather quickly responded to Maidana's claim, the 43-year-old stating on Instagram Live that his tooth was NOT knocked out in the third round.

“In the third round, when he hit me with that shot after the bell, it was a real good shot," the 50-0 fighter said.

"It got my attention. No, he didn’t knock my teeth out. Not at all! He’s a strong guy, he’s a good puncher, but no, as far as my teeth missing, absolutely not.”

Floyd was never going to admit that Maidana was wearing one of his teeth as an accessory, was he?

Mayweather is expected to return to the ring in the near future for an exhibition bout against YouTuber Logan Paul.

However, the fight was recently postponed due to the fact that only a limited number of fans would be allowed to attend the event because of current Covid-19 restrictions.

