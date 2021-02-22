Liverpool injury news: Glimmer of hope emerges

Perhaps the only solace Liverpool can take at the moment is the fact that, with every passing week, return dates for key players to have suffered major injuries get closer and closer.

That may not do a lot to allay fears of missing on the top four this season in the short-term but, as the footballing calendar draws closer to the end of the season, at least some of Liverpool's crocked stars may be able to ramp up their comebacks.

According to The Daily Mail, that could soon be the case for one of the most important.

They claim Diogo Jota could train on Wednesday after clearing all of the fitness hurdles put in front of him, with the idea of being able to play against Chelsea at home on Thursday 4th of March a realistic possibility.

Injured back in December, the Portuguese enjoyed a wonderful start to life on Merseyside, bagging nine goals in his first seventeen games after moving from Wolves over the course of the summer.

Still Liverpool's fourth-highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season, having him fit again will add another weapon to Jurgen Klopp's attacking arsenal.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Jota's absence has coincided with a miserable spell for the Liverpool attack.

During the nine Premier League games he played in, they scored more than once on seven occasions. Without him, they have repeated that feat only four times in fourteen league games, including going on a goalless run of four fixtures.

Indeed, his FBRef data underlines his importance as an attacking outlet. No one in Klopp's side averaged as many shots on target per league game as Jota (1.97) or has a better shots on target ratio (55%).

With that in mind, he does seem like the perfect player to come in and freshen up the attack as Liverpool look to ensure they at least finish in the top four this season.

In an awful season for the club on the injury front, this is at least a ray of light.

News Now - Sport News